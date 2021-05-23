UrduPoint.com
Buzdar, Dawood Decide To Set Up International Expo Center In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood in a meeting here Sunday principally decided to set up a state-of-the-art International Expo Center in Punjab.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take all necessary steps in this regard at the earliest. The matters of promotion of Cooperative Agricultural Farming in Punjab also came under discussion during the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of setting up of Plug & Play Centre in Multan for the stitching industry.

The Chief Minister asserted that incentives will be offered to cotton and other cash crops growers and Punjab will be turned into a model region for cotton production.

Usman Buzdar further stated that increase in cotton production will further develop the textile and other related industries.

The government will take all possible measures for the development and betterment of agriculture and industrial sectors.

Advisor to PM Abdul Razzaq Dawood lauded the performance of the Punjab government and its initiatives for the promotion of commerce and industry sector.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Javan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretaries of Industries, Planning and Development departments, Chief Executive Officer Punjab board of Investment and Trade and other concerned officials were also present.

