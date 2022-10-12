Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 OCT, 2022) Coordinator and Members Executive Committee FPCCI Malik Talat Sohail said that by amending the trade rules, the tenure of trade bodies associations, chambers and executive committee members of FPCCI vice-chairman, senior vice-chairman, chairman/president.

It has been increased from one year to two years.

He said that FPCCI was trying to amend the trade bodies rules for a long time. The Bill was presented twice in the National Assembly after the approval of the Standing Committees on Commerce, Finance and Standing Committees of the Senate.

Which was finally approved in the joint session of Parliament.

He further said that this was a long-standing demand of all industrial and commercial organizations.

Which FPCCI continuously strived to complete.

It was not possible for the representative organizations to work uniformly for a year and in practice it was up to nine months and the last three months were seen as election schedule.

This amendment was an important requirement for the implementation of economic policies for economic, industrial and commercial organizations.

He congratulated all the representatives of newly elected associations and chambers and said that their responsibilities have increased. And they have to equally play their positive role in solving the problems of their respective classes and in economic policies. And appreciated the government initiative.