BYD, Hino To Produce Electric Vehicles In China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:33 PM

BYD, Hino to produce electric vehicles in China

China's BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd. on Wednesday signed an agreement with Japanese carmaker Hino Motors, Ltd. on the establishment of a joint venture for commercial battery electric vehicles (BEVs) development

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :China's BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd. on Wednesday signed an agreement with Japanese carmaker Hino Motors, Ltd. on the establishment of a joint venture for commercial battery electric vehicles (BEVs) development.

According to the agreement, the new company is scheduled to be established in China in 2021, with BYD and Hino each making a 50 percent capital investment.

It will combine the strengths of both companies to develop BEVs and electric units for customers, primarily in the Asian market, according to a source with BYD.

The joint venture plans to launch vehicles under the Hino brand by 2025, said the source.

