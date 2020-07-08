BYD new-energy vehicle sales slump in H1

China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD saw its NEV sales tumble in the first half of 2020, company data showed

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD saw its NEV sales tumble in the first half of 2020, company data showed.

The firm sold 60,677 NEVs in the January-June period, down 58.

34 percent from the same period last year, BYD said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

In June alone, it sold 14,165 NEVs, sharply down from 26,571 units in the same month a year ago.

Despite the sales slump in the NEV sector, BYD reported a sales rebound for gasoline-powered vehicles. During the six months, the carmaker sold 97,951 gasoline-powered vehicles, up by 18.85 percent year on year.