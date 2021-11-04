BYD new-energy vehicle sales up 249 pct in October

China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD saw surging NEV sales growth in October, company data showed

SHENZHEN, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD saw surging NEV sales growth in October, company data showed.

In a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Wednesday night, the Shenzhen-based company said its sales of NEVs, including purely electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, surged 249.

05 percent year on year to 81,040 units in October.

During the January-October period, BYD sold a total of 418,619 NEVs, up 212.03 percent year on year.