BYD Says To Build Second EU Factory Despite EV Slowdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is still committed to building a second factory in Europe and will roll out hybrid cars as the EV market slows down, a group executive told AFP
Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is still committed to building a second factory in Europe and will roll out hybrid cars as the EV market slows down, a group executive told AFP.
Stella Li, vice president for Europe and the Americas, also shrugged off a European Union probe that could lead to tariffs on Chinese EVs.
"When your competition worries about you, that means that you're super good," Li said in an interview Thursday at the Top Marques auto show in Monaco.
BYD's first factory in Europe, in Hungary, will begin production by the end of next year, Li said.
The company is still studying where it can build a new one and "when the time is ready we'll invest in a second facility", she said.
With EV sales dropping in several EU nations, BYD is launching plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) such as the Seal U DM-i, which was featured at the Monaco event.
Such cars have both a combustion engine and a midsize electric battery that can be plugged in to charge.
For car buyers, PHEVs are "the first baby step to enjoy the technology," Li said.
BYD sold 1.5 million PHEVs last year, accounting for half of its global sales.
Critics say PHEVs are heavy and still consume too much petrol, producing harmful emissions for the planet when they are not charged.
Li said such cars can be more attractive to consumers who are concerned about not having enough charging stations and have "anxiety" about the range of electric cars.
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
No violence to be allowed under guise of protest: Balochistan CM
More Stories From Business
-
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase1 minute ago
-
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority1 minute ago
-
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation3 minutes ago
-
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points2 hours ago
-
Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 243 hours ago
-
Petroleum Dealers Association announces support to SBA3 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.2320 trillion USD in May3 hours ago
-
PM visit to China marks pivotal moment in Pak-China relations: Mian Kashif Ashfaq2 hours ago
-
SIAL serving as catalyst in Pakistan’s economic growth4 hours ago
-
Delegation of 35th SMC from NIM visits SCCI4 hours ago
-
FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad4 hours ago