SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD continued to report sluggish NEV sales in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Shenzhen-based company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it sold 12,256 NEVs last month, down about 59 percent from the same month a year ago.

Sales of gasoline-powered vehicles, however, increased 9.5 percent year on year to 18,343 units in March, it said.

In the first quarter of this year, its NEV sales plunged nearly 70 percent year on year to 22,192 units while sales of gasoline-powered vehicles fell about 12 percent to 39,081 units.

Its NEV sales declined 7.39 percent year on year to 229,506 units in 2019, the carmaker said in early January. This came amid the cut in government subsidies by the largest margin and a broader weak automobile demand in the world's largest auto market last year.

The falling sales and scaled-back subsidies drove BYD's net profit to fall 42 percent year on year to 1.61 billion Yuan (228 million U.S. Dollars) last year, BYD said in its preliminary earnings estimate.