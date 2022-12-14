UrduPoint.com

CABI To Establish Two Bio Control Lab Under 'PlantwisePlus' Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CABI to establish two bio control lab under 'PlantwisePlus' programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Center for Agriculture and Bio-Science International (CABI) would establish two bio-control labs in order to reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides, besides providing alternate hazard-free solutions to protect national ecological system, stop environmental degradations and produce safer food.

To this effect, CABI is launching "PlantwisePlus Program", which is aiming at to improve food security in the country through adoption of more sustainable approaches in food production, besides helping small farmers to predict and prevent plants' health threats.

Addressing a press conference here, Country Director CABI, Dr Muhammad Naheem Aslam said that the other objective of the initiative is to reduce crop losses and increase livelihood by bringing greater efficiency in plant health management to produce enough food to tackle growing population.

He informed that CABI was operating in many other countries and signed the agreements in Pakistan with the governments and agriculture extension departments of all four provinces, besides Gilgit Batistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, the program was also operating in 35 other countries and it was also working in Pakistan since 2012, he said adding that bio-diversity labs were established and provided training to field extension workers in 36 districts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the network of these biodiversity labs was extended to other areas of the country and were established 1,000 plant clinics across the country, which were providing advisory services to farming communities, adding that first quarantine lab also was established.

He said that under the PlantwisePlus project, all running components would be brought under one unit to support agriculture extensions and researchers, adding that digital tools are being developed including fertilizers calculator and development of pest risk analysis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

22 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

25 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.