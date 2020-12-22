UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Approves EV Policy For 4 Wheelers: Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Cabinet approves EV Policy for 4 wheelers: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Tuesday said that Cabinet has given approval to the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for four wheelers.

In a Tweet, he highlighted the salient features of the policy, saying that it included removal of additional customs duty and Accounting Services and Tax (AST) on imports of EV cars.

He said that for manufacturers only 1% tax on import of electric vehicle parts will be imposed.

The policy also included fee waiver for the registration and manual renewal for EVs in Islamabad.

He said that 1% sales tax for locally made EVs up to 50 kilowatt hours (kWh) and light commercial vehicles up to 150 kwh.

He said that the duty on import of charging equipment has been capped at 1% while the Federal Excise Duty (FED) already does not apply to EVs.

The government also announced duty free import of plant and machinery for manufacturing of EVs, he added.

"Cabinet has today approved the Electric Vehicle policy for 4 wheelers.Salient features: - Removal of Addn Customs duty and AST on imports of EV cars. - For Manufacturers: only 1% tax on import of EV parts. Registration & annual renewal fee waiver for EVs in ICT. 1% sales tax for local made EVs up to 50kwh and light commercial vehicles up to 150 kwh. - Duty on import of charging equipment capped at 1%. - FED already does not apply to EVs. - Duty free import of plant and machinary for manufacturing of EVs", he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Import Vehicles Vehicle Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

DEWAâ€™s proactive risk management increases Dubai ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa Foundation signs agreement to build â€˜Moh ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government celebrates first ba ..

16 minutes ago

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.