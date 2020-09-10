UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Body Approves Closure Of Inefficient Power Plants In Phases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:26 PM

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal of the Power Division to shut down the low efficiency power plants in phases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Thursday approved the proposal of the Power Division to shut down the low efficiency power plants in phases.

The committee, which met here with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, also directed the Power Division to work out the exact dates for the plants' closure, besides preparing a proposal relating to their human resource on humane, fair and just basis.

The CCoE also considered a proposal of the Power Division for waiver of minimum 66 percent Take-or-Pay commitment in PPAs and GSAs of three RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) plants.

The proposal is a part of the government's efforts to produce electricity through the most economical sources and reducing reliance on relatively expensive ones.

The committee directed the Power Division as well as the Finance Division to carry out further deliberations to ensure that both electricity and gas sectors were able to meet their demand and supply requirements without any disruption.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior official of various divisions.

