Cabinet Body Approves Industrial Investment Under RUDA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 01:54 PM

The decision allows Ruda to enter into an agreement with a Saudi investor for investment in industrial zones 2A and 3A under Ruda.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) A Cabinet Committee on Legislative business has approved investment in Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) industrial zones. A number of important decisions have been sanctioned in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, here today.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Rai Taimur Bhatti, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and concerned secretaries. The decision allows Ruda to enter into an agreement with a Saudi investor for investment in industrial zones 2A and 3A under Ruda.

Cabinet Committee also allowed the Excise and Taxation Department to enter into an agreement with Pakistan Post for delivery of vehicles number plates and registration documents through post office for the convenience of the applicants.

The meeting approved the transfer policy of the special education department and sale of 15,000 metric tons of wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan. Muhammad Basharat Raja expressed satisfaction over the fact that the sale of wheat would not affect the food reserves for Punjab.

Cabinet Committee reviewed and approved the Punjab Aquaculture Development Corporation Act 2021. Approval has also been given to the Department of Education to assist in the door-to-door survey of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Constitution of departmental promotion committee (DPC) for promotion to grade 19 in the Punjab Institute of Language Arts and Culture (PILAC) was sanctioned during the meeting.

