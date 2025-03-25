Cabinet Committee Approves Plan For Privatization Of PIA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:43 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) The Cabinet Committee on Privatization on Tuesday approved a fast-tracked plan for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited, including the divestment of 51-100 percent share capital together with management control.
The meeting was held in Islamabad with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair.
Ishaq Dar emphasized the government’s commitment to PIA’s privatisation to unlock its full potential and reduce financial burden on the national exchequer.
In November last year, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan had said that the government is making serious efforts to promote foreign investment in the country.
He had said that the privatization process of PIA is underway and would be completed soon. He said that the decision to privatize various institutions was made in the national interest, and the national institutions cannot be sold at throwaway prices.
Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that the people of Pakistan can no longer bear the burden of PIA. He stressed that there is a formal procedure for privatization that is strictly followed and said that other institutions, in addition to PIA, will also be privatized.
He also mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had expressed interest in purchasing PIA, stating that it would be a positive development, if the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh were to run PIA together.
The Minister added that the National Highway Authority had earned a profit of 50 billion rupees within one year and achieved record growth during his tenure. He clarified that he is not using any official vehicle from any ministry and has personally covered the expenses of foreign trips.
Abdul Aleem Khan further had said that he established the privatization office using his own resources and did not claim any travel or daily allowances for foreign trips and meetings.
