Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Discusses Utilization Of Gwadar Port For Imports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Tuesday chaired Cabinet Committee meeting aimed at exploring the feasibility and strategies for routing 60% of public sector imports, including wheat, fertilizer, and sugar, through Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Tuesday chaired Cabinet Committee meeting aimed at exploring the feasibility and strategies for routing 60% of public sector imports, including wheat, fertilizer, and sugar, through Gwadar Port.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and senior officials from the ministries of commerce, maritime affairs, interior, and planning, to deliberate on this strategic initiative, said a press release issued here.

The committee, established to propose actionable recommendations to the prime minister, reviewed progress on existing plans and discussed the roadmap to enhance the utilization of Gwadar Port. The committee agreed to convene monthly and report quarterly to the cabinet, ensuring periodic review of progress in realizing Gwadar’s potential as a key trade hub.

The committee emphasized utilizing Gwadar Port for bulk imports such as wheat, sugar, and urea.

The minister suggested a two-part approach:

Presenting an overall strategy to integrate Gwadar into the national trade framework through measures aimed to provide enabling business environment.

Leveraging low-hanging fruits like public sector imports through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

The potential for containerized vessel imports and exports via Gwadar was reviewed.

Members stressed identifying private sector commodities and providing necessary incentives to encourage trade through Gwadar.

A proposal to establish a dedicated working group for private sector engagement was discussed.

The viability of Gwadar Port for transshipment and transit to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) was explored.

The committee acknowledged the progress made in transshipment initiatives and noted China’s interest in leveraging Gwadar under the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) framework.

It was noted that addressing the cost differential between Gwadar and Karachi would be essential to ensuring competitiveness, particularly in government-to-government (G2G) deals with countries like Bangladesh.

Financial support mechanisms for this adjustment were discussed.

The committee sought feedback on pending responses from Ministries and departments for improving business enabling environment for Gwadar port and encouraged further collaboration with logistics experts from the sectoral councils.

The committee discussed measure to encourage bulk cargoes through Gwadar for enhancing port utilisation significantly.

A working paper highlighting enabling factors, such as road and rail linkages, insurance facilitation, and security arrangements, will be presented to the prime minister in next meeting.

The cabinet committee reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Gwadar Port into a cornerstone of Pakistan’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

With targeted policy interventions and coordinated efforts, Gwadar’s role in public sector imports and regional connectivity is set to expand significantly in the coming years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Bangladesh Exports Business China Road Gwadar Progress Hub Commerce From Cabinet Wheat Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary ..

PPP to observe Shaheed BB's 17th death anniversary with devotion: Sharjeel Memon

8 minutes ago
 Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar ..

Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports

8 minutes ago
 Man killed in firing over dispute

Man killed in firing over dispute

8 minutes ago
 ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI fo ..

ECP asks Adiala Jail authorities to explain PTI founder’s non-appearance in co ..

8 minutes ago
 kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

Kits ,trophies distributed among boxers, coaches

8 minutes ago
 BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz P ..

BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz Pakistan sign agreement

19 minutes ago
Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebrati ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery sy ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on ..

Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed

2 hours ago
 LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces ..

LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towe ..

2 hours ago
 Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealth ..

Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air ..

GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-20 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business