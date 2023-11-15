Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Okays SOE Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Cabinet committee okays SOE Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCSOE) on Wednesday approved the revised State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy 2023 and recommended it for approval to the Federal Cabinet.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the CCSOE meeting, which, besides teh committee members, was attended by the chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), federal secretaries, and other senior officers from the relevant ministries.

According to a Finance Ministry press release, as per the directions of last CCoSOE meeting, the State-Owned Enterprises (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023, was re-submitted to the committee for review, after incorporation of feedback received from the members of the committee.

“The committee reviewed the changes incorporated in the draft, and recommended the revised policy for the approval of the cabinet,” the press release added.

"This policy marks a crucial step towards enhancing the governance and operations of State-Owned Enterprises, aligning with the broader objectives outlined in the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023," it said.

