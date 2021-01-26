UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee On CPEC Reviews Progress Of Mega Projects

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Committee (CPEC) Tuesday reviewed the progress of various projects undertaken by the Working Groups.

The meeting was briefed on the overall progress of CPEC projects in industrial cooperation, energy, infrastructure, Gwadar, science and technology, socioeconomic development, agriculture, transport and communications and issues faced in the implementation of these projects.

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the meeting of the committee.

The committee noted that significant progress had been achieved in various projects.

The chair said CPEC was a priority project for enhancing Pak-China economic cooperation.

He stressed that the ministries/divisions should maintain the momentum of CPEC projects and follow the time-lines for early completion of projects.

He said the second phase of CPEC which focused on industrial cooperation would significantly enhance the benefits of CPEC for the both sides.

The committee also emphasized that unresolved inter-ministerial issues should be brought before the committee directly by the respective ministries along with recommendations for their resolutions.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Planning Commission deputy chairman and official of various ministers and divisions.

