Cabinet Committee On Regulatory Reforms Meets
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) was held on Tuesday in order to implement the directives of the prime minister to transform the regulatory landscape of the country, for ease of doing business.
The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Investment, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and was also attended by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for National food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.
The committee undertook a detailed review of the proposed regulatory reforms and after extensive discussion on the proposed reforms gave specific directions for implementation within time frames ranging from 15 to 90 days.
Sixty three reform measures were finalized by the Cabinet Committee for implementation within the given time lines.
These reforms will help to facilitate businesses through automation of regulatory processes, simplification of regulatory procedures, elimination of redundant rules and licenses. The measures will also help in enhancing business activities and creating opportunities for employment.
Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh said that these reforms will pave the way for translating the vision of Prime Minister for improving the ease of doing business, creating employment opportunities and enhancing economic development in the country.
