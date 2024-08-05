- Home
- Business
- News
- Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) approve re-merger of NSPC,PSPC
Cabinet Committee On State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) Approve Re-merger Of NSPC,PSPC
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 09:09 PM
The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Monday approved the re-merger of National Security Printing Company (NSPC) with Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Monday approved the re-merger of National Security Printing Company (NSPC) with Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC).
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs), said a press release issued here.
The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at Finance Division.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Economic Afairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.
The Cabinet Committee on SOEs directed the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to complete the formalities and present the implementation plan before the Committee in this regards.
The Committee considered the summaries presented by Finance Division for the categorization of their relevant State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/ essential or otherwise.
The Cabinet Committee further approved that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), being a part of Sovereign Welfare Fund, is exempted from SOE Act 2003, hence not required to be categorized, whereas EXIM Bank be categorized as Essential SOE.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Business
-
Agriculture scientists, policy makers urged for actively contributing in sector development2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs.255,50012 minutes ago
-
Sony hikes annual net profit forecast after solid Q11 hour ago
-
Digitization of economy inevitable for national development: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
US trade gap narrows less than expected in June4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20246 hours ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations16 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout18 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout18 hours ago