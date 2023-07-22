Open Menu

Cabinet Okays Rs3.50 To Rs7.96 Increase In Power Base Tariff

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2023 | 01:13 PM

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

The move comes in light of the IMF's demand for structural reforms, which entail raising energy prices, interest rates, and enhancing tax collection to promote job creation and inclusive growth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) The Federal cabinet on Saturday approved a significant increase in the electricity base tariff as part of Pakistan's efforts to meet the strict conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the $3 billion stand-by arrangement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to adhere to the agreement reached with the IMF, demonstrating Pakistan's dedication to meeting the conditions set by the global financial institution.

Previously, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had recommended a Rs4.96 increase in the base price, resulting in an additional burden of Rs3,495 on consumers. Following the official process, the government has forwarded the matter to Nepra for the tariff increase, and a public hearing will be conducted by the regulator before the final notification is issued.

Nepra attributed the tariff hike to various factors, including reduced sales, rupee depreciation, inflation, increased interest rates, and expanded capacity.

The move comes in light of the IMF's demand for structural reforms, which entail raising energy prices, interest rates, and enhancing tax collection to promote job creation and inclusive growth.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Pakistan's coalition government for its 2023-24 budget, viewing it as a positive step towards fiscal stabilization.

She emphasized the importance of enhancing tax collection to strengthen public finances and create room for increased social and development spending.

Georgieva also urged the government to reduce state expenditure and reform the energy sector, including adjusting tariffs and modifying the subsidy structure.

The IMF supports the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) decision to increase interest rates to combat high inflationary pressures, which disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

Georgieva stressed the necessity of a market-determined exchange rate to absorb external shocks, reduce imbalances, and restore growth and competitiveness.

Furthermore, she called for close oversight of the banking system and decisive action to address undercapitalized financial institutions, ensuring financial stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Electricity Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Nepra Job Price Government Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

4 minutes ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

2 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

15 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

15 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

15 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business