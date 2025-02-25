Cabinet Secretariat SIFC Division Appreciates LCCI For Advancing EoDB
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 08:58 PM
The Cabinet Secretariat, through its Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Division, has recognized Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for its exceptional contributions to fostering a business-friendly environment and promoting the ease of doing business (EoDB) in Pakistan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Cabinet Secretariat, through its Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Division, has recognized Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for its exceptional contributions to fostering a business-friendly environment and promoting the ease of doing business (EoDB) in Pakistan.
This commendation is an ample proof of LCCI’s pivotal role in advocating for policy reforms and facilitating both domestic and foreign investments.
Through a letter, SIFC Division praised LCCI’s proactive initiatives in engaging with government bodies, regulatory authorities and the private sector to streamline business processes and improve Pakistan’s investment climate. The division said that LCCI’s efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the efficiency of business operations, thereby positioning Pakistan as a more attractive destination for global and local investors.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry here Tuesday expressed their gratitude for the acknowledgment and pledged the LCCI commitment to driving economic growth. They said that this recognition from the Cabinet Secretariat’s SIFC Division is a testament to LCCI’s unwavering dedication to fostering economic development. "We are proud of our efforts to advocate for policy reforms and reduce barriers to business. Moving forward, we will continue to collaborate with policymakers to eliminate obstacles, improve trade facilitation and create a more conducive environment for investors," they said.
LCCI office-bearers highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable economic progress. They said that LCCI has always been at the forefront of policy advocacy, working tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the business community is heard. "We remain committed to partnering with the government to introduce regulatory reforms that enhance business operations and drive industrial growth," they added.
They underlined the need for ongoing improvements in the regulatory landscape. “While significant progress has been made, there is still much work to be done. Continuous dialogue with stakeholders is essential to address the challenges faced by businesses. LCCI is dedicated to leading these discussions and finding sustainable solutions that benefit all sectors of the economy," they said.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that as Pakistan strives to strengthen its position in the global market, the partnership between the public and private sectors remains critical. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for a business-friendly environment, drive regulatory reforms and support the growth of industries across Pakistan. With the continued support of the government and other stakeholders, LCCI is poised to play an even greater role in the nation’s economic development, he added.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO
NA body reviews PIACL privatization
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
More Stories From Business
-
NA body reviews PIACL privatization10 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Secretariat SIFC Division appreciates LCCI for advancing EoDB2 minutes ago
-
Five development schemes worth Rs 12.058b approved2 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspiration2 hours ago
-
Development projects reviewed3 hours ago
-
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues3 hours ago
-
Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arrive in Tashkent3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears3 hours ago
-
KP to introduce new five-year industrial policy3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 197 points4 hours ago
-
Saving nature can 'unite world' countries told at rebooted UN talks3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar3 hours ago