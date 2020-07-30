UrduPoint.com
California Distributes Over $1Bln In Tax Credit Refunds Amid COVID-19 Epidemic - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:50 AM

California Distributes Over $1Bln in Tax Credit Refunds Amid COVID-19 Epidemic - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The US state of California has distributed more than $1 billion to 3.6 million residents through two tax credits during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

"As of Monday, more than 3.6 million filers claimed the CalEITC [earned income tax credit] and YCTC [young child tax credit], providing over $1 billion back to hardworking Californians," Newsom said in the release on Wednesday.

Newsom explained that the expansion of the earned income tax credit and the young child tax credit have provided much-needed financial relief to millions of Californians, especially families with young children, during the pandemic.

The governor also announced that although the current economic conditions authorize him to suspend the scheduled increase in the minimum wage for 2021, he will move the increase forward as reflected in the 2020 state budget.

The minimum wage will increase on January 1, to $13.00 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees, and to $14.00 per hour for businesses with more than 25 employees, the release said.

