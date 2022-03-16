UrduPoint.com

California Home Sales Edge Higher In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Despite higher interest rates alongside geopolitical uncertainty, California's housing market continued to maintain a solid sales pace with rising prices, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday

California home prices continued to increase from the previous year. The statewide median price inched up to 771,270 U.S. Dollars in February, up 0.7 percent from January's 765,610 dollars and 10.3 percent from the 699,000 dollars recorded in February 2021.

The leader in home prices continues to be the San Francisco Bay Area, where the median price was 1.

335 million dollars, with a high of 2.1 million dollars in San Mateo County, 1.9 million dollars in San Francisco and 1.82 million dollars in Santa Clara County.

In the Los Angeles metro area, consisting of Los Angeles and Orange counties, the house price rose disproportionately. The median price of an existing, single-family home was 725,000 dollars in February, up from 700,000 dollars in January and 649,000 dollars one year ago.

>