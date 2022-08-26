UrduPoint.com

California Says New Cars Must Be Zero Emission By 2035

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 08:30 AM

California says new cars must be zero emission by 2035

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :California ruled Thursday that all new cars sold in America's most populous state must be zero emission from 2035, in what was billed as a "nation-leading" step to slash the pollutants that cause global warming.

The widely-touted move has been hailed by environmentalists, who hope it will prod other parts of the United States to quicken the adoption of electric vehicles.

The rules, announced by the state's air resources board, demand an ever-increasing percentage of new cars sold to California's 40 million inhabitants produce no tailpipe pollutants, until their total ban in 13 years' time.

"The timeline is ambitious but achievable: by the time a child born this year is ready to enter middle school, only zero-emission vehicles or a limited number of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) will be offered for sale new in California," California Air Resources Board said in a statement.

The board, which was tasked with finding a way to implement Governor Gavin Newsom's order to transition the state's automotive sector, said the environmental and health benefits would be significant.

"By 2037, the regulation delivers a 25 percent reduction in smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles.

"This benefits all Californians but especially the state's most environmentally and economically burdened communities along freeways and other heavily traveled thoroughfares.

"From 2026 through 2040 the regulation will result in cumulative avoided health impacts... including 1,290 fewer cardiopulmonary deaths, 460 fewer hospital admissions for cardiovascular or respiratory illness, and 650 fewer emergency room visits for asthma."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Vehicles Sale United States All From Million

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

8 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

8 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

8 hours ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

8 hours ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

8 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.