California Seeks Ban On New Oil Wells Near Homes To Speed End Of Fossil Fuels - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Regulations proposed by California's Department of Conservation would prohibit drilling oil wells within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, hospitals and nursing homes, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

"California is taking a significant step to protect the more than two million residents who live within a half-mile of oil drilling sites, many in low-income and communities of color," Newsom said in a press release.

A panel of public health experts recently concluded that when oil and gas developments within 3,200 feet correlate with higher rates of adverse birth outcomes, respiratory diseases such as asthma, and heart disease, among other health impacts, the release said.

Although the proposed rules are intended to protect public health, the release also billed the initiative as a step toward a state's goal of phasing out fossil fuels entirely, the release added.

Newsom has called for ending oil production in the state no later than 2045, ending the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and investing over $15 billion in climate action to promote the state's green economy, according to the release.

