UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California To Ban Fracking By 2024, Phase Out Oil Extraction By 2045 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

California to Ban Fracking by 2024, Phase Out Oil Extraction by 2045 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan on Friday which would end the issuance of new fracking permits in the state by 2024 and phase out the extraction of oil across the state by 2045.

"Today, we're announcing that we will phase out all oil extraction ” as part of a world-leading effort to achieve carbon neutrality ” and ban fracking by 2024," Newsom said on his official Twitter account.

The announcement comes one day after the environmentalist holiday Earth Day as well as a virtual climate put on by the Biden administration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Oil All Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

28 minutes ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

14 minutes ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

14 minutes ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

15 minutes ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.