California to Ban Fracking by 2024, Phase Out Oil Extraction by 2045 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan on Friday which would end the issuance of new fracking permits in the state by 2024 and phase out the extraction of oil across the state by 2045.

"Today, we're announcing that we will phase out all oil extraction ” as part of a world-leading effort to achieve carbon neutrality ” and ban fracking by 2024," Newsom said on his official Twitter account.

The announcement comes one day after the environmentalist holiday Earth Day as well as a virtual climate put on by the Biden administration.