Call For 10-year Economic Policy To Promote Business-friendly Enviorenment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Sardar Group of Companies, Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan on Friday urged the government to announce at least a 10-year economic policy to promote business and investment activities in the country.

"Continuity of economic policies is key for the development of business and investment in any country as it gives confidence to investors," said Khan while addressing a ceremony organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI).

He cited the business-friendly approach of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who had provided free electricity to SMEs for 3 years and issued diplomatic passports to the exporters who made exports of 10 billion.

If the business class in Pakistan is given importance in the same manner, the country can soon get off its debt burden and stand on its own feet while the economy can achieve sustainable growth, he maintained.

He highlighted the issues faced by businessmen in letters of credit (LCs), power tariff hikes and a high-interest rate of 22%, calling for early redress of such obstacles.

He said that doing business in Pakistan in the current circumstances is a challenge, urging the government to promote ease of doing business and provide one window facility to investors.

He shared his life achievements with the audience and stressed that the youth should work hard with dedication and honesty to excel in life instead of looking for shortcuts.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on the occasion paid rich tribute to Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan for his key role in Pakistan's economy and welfare services.

He urged the youth to take investors like Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan as their role model and get the full benefit of his experiences to advance in the field of business.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi assured the business community of conveying their proposals to the relevant forms for further consideration to ensure a conducive environment for the business community.

ICCI Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik demanded the government formulate all economic policies in consultation with the business community, which would promote industry, trade and investment in the country.

