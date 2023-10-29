Call for capitalizing proximity in South Asia like EU, ASEAN

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Like the EU (European Union) and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), South Asia, a region of two billion people, has yet to capitalise its proximity and come together despite a shared history, diverse culture and philosophy.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while chairing an inaugural session of a seminar through zoom titled ” How South Asia can emerge as thriving region” here Sunday. He said that South Asian leaders need a vision followed by a strong will to act, adding Pakistan has much to offer, especially to smaller countries and even making inroads through the use of drone technology in agriculture. He argued that if Pak made footballs are used in World Cup matches and why not in South Asia?

Malik was confident that trade among countries in this region can reduce abject poverty. By setting aside mistrust, businesses would be less cumbersome and transport and digital connectivity would also improve. He said Pakistan has yet another advantage of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which can offer regional economic connectivity to all South with Central Asian countries via Pakistan.

There is an emerging trend in parts of South Asia to forge ties without Pakistan and Afghanistan which must be averted in the larger interests of the region, lagging behind the rest of the world, he observed.

Malik said the region can progress and grow significantly if the policy of “non-interference and non-hegemonic” is strictly adhered to. He called for regional connectivity and economic integration in South Asia as the world becomes increasingly interconnected, fostering collaboration among neighboring nations is imperative for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

He mentioned that the region is endowed with immense potential and rich resources, however, the full realization of this potential is hindered by barriers that impede smooth trade, investment and people-to-people contact. In order to overcome these challenges and unlock the benefits of cooperation, he suggested, it is crucial for the countries in South Asia to come together and enhance their regional connectivity.