Call For Collaboration With China's Chemical Industry To Improve Pakistan's Competitiveness

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Call for collaboration with China's chemical industry to improve Pakistan's competitiveness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Vice President Zafar Iqbal Tuesday stressed the need for taking collaborative measures with China’s chemical industry to enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness.

During a think-tank session with PCJCCI executive committee members here, he added that Pakistan does not have mature technology to produce petrochemical complex facilities or cracking units, which is a very big constraint to the development of its chemical industry. He suggested, "Pakistan can collaborate with China and learn from China’s experience to promote the sustainable development of the chemical industry and give full play to the industry in the national economic growth."

Zafar Iqbal also highlighted that there is a vast potential of Pakistan in chemical manufacturing and processing. "Our vision is to transform the chemical industry of Pakistan from an import-oriented to an export-oriented Industry."

The Vice President said that with the rapid development of biotechnology, the biochemical industry has injected new vitality into the traditional chemical industry and opened up new development directions and insights. He explained that China has a growing influence in the field of biochemical industry globally. Both approaches will be of great benefit to Pakistan.

With the continuous growth of economy and population base, he mentioned, the demand of Pakistani citizens for chemical products is increasing day by day.

The country is highly dependent on imported oil products, and the shortage of oil products has even affected national security. He added that China’s successful chemical park model can provide Pakistan’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the necessary resources and facilities so as to achieve cluster development.

He said that Cracker is an important link in the transfer of chemical production to downstream and upstream operations. It is significant to establish a chemical industrial park with facilities such as common effluent treatment plant, a sound supply network of water, electricity, centralized steam generating facility to reduce capital & operating expenditures for chemical manufacturers. With the promulgation of the SME Policy, Pakistani government is taking rational and challenging steps to develop SMEs for their growth.

In his concluding remarks, he said that Pakistan’s chemical industry being a cross-cutting industry provides inputs for many other industries including textiles, agriculture, food & beverages, leather, paper, pharmaceutical, plastics, printing, sugar etc. It is important to build the global reputation of “Made in Pakistan” from strength to brand in the above industries.

More Stories From Business