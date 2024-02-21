Open Menu

Call For Corporate Tax Reforms To Spur Economic Development

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Call for corporate tax reforms to spur economic development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Corporate tax reforms are essential to spur Pakistan's economic potential and innovation, thus improving living standard of the people.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists here, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Wednesday said on Wednesday that new government must prioritize these reforms to pave the way for a prosperous future.

At present, corporate tax reforms were imperative for economic growth and sustainability in Pakistan, he said and asserted that the current tax structure was burdened with complexities coupled with high tax rates and loopholes that deters investment, stifles innovation and hinders jobs creation.

"Implementing comprehensive corporate tax reforms is essential to address these issues and propel Pakistan towards prosperity," he remarked.

Reducing corporate tax rates would make Pakistan more competitive globally besides attracting foreign investment and encouraging domestic businesses to expand.

Lower tax rates would also incentivize entrepreneurship and spur economic activity, ultimately leading to job creation and higher incomes, he said.

The PFC chief said that simplifying the tax code and closing loopholes would enhance transparency and fairness, ensuring that all businesses contribute their fair share to the country's development. This would help broaden the tax base and reduce reliance on borrowing, leading to a more sustainable fiscal position in the long term,he added.

Introducing incentives for research and development, he said, green initiatives, and innovation would promote a more dynamic and resilient economy, positioning Pakistan as a hub for innovation and technological advancement in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Hub All Government Share Jobs

Recent Stories

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

4 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

14 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

14 hours ago
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

14 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

14 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

14 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

14 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business