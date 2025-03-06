Call For Digital Reforms To Propel Pakistan’s Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Pakistan should take solid steps to bolster reforms related to the market-oriented allocation of data elements and speed up the construction of digital infrastructure, including industrial internet and computing power networks, as part of its broader push to advance the building of a Digital Pakistan, just like Digital China
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pakistan should take solid steps to bolster reforms related to the market-oriented allocation of data elements and speed up the construction of digital infrastructure, including industrial internet and computing power networks, as part of its broader push to advance the building of a Digital Pakistan, just like Digital China.
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Vice President Zafar Iqbal expressed these views in a think-tank meeting held at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday. He added that China rolled out a plan for the overall layout of the country's digital development last year, vowing to make important progress in the construction of a Digital China by 2025. "We can take help from this model, it has all the information for advancing the development of data-related fundamental institutions, coordinating the integration, sharing, development and application of data resources, and pushing forward the planning and building of a Digital China, which includes a digital economy and society," he asserted.
Zafar Iqbal said that more efforts should be made to establish and improve a data property rights system, formulate policies to promote the efficient circulation and trading of data in a compliant manner, and establish a revenue distribution system and a security governance system for data.
He said that just like China, Pakistan should also accelerate the research of data security technologies, bolster the digital, intelligent and green transformation of industries, strengthen international cooperation in the digital economy domain as well as continuously optimize the regulations concerning the cross-border data flow.
Zafar Iqbal further stressed that China has unveiled a guideline to expand the application scenarios of data elements in more fields, foster new growth drivers and give birth to new industries and new business models, adding efforts will be further stepped up to press ahead with the utilization and development of data elements. With the theme of unleashing the value of data elements and developing new quality productive forces, the summit will focus on giving full play to the multiplier effect of data, and building digital infrastructure and data resource systems.
Recent Stories
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases
Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 foreign funded enterprises: Distri ..
Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..
More Stories From Business
-
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth5 minutes ago
-
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA12 minutes ago
-
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU15 minutes ago
-
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension40 minutes ago
-
FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty20 minutes ago
-
KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut54 minutes ago
-
Tanveer vows to provide essential items at affordable prices during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.87 billion1 hour ago
-
Aurangzeb assures APTMA of support for industrial growth3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar19 minutes ago
-
Eurozone retail sales unexpectedly fall in January4 hours ago
-
SECP appellate bench upholds Penalty on VIS Credit rating Company5 hours ago