UrduPoint.com

Call For Extending Tax Returns Filing Date

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:28 PM

Call for extending tax returns filing date

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Monday urged Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns till Dec 31, 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Monday urged Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns till Dec 31, 2021.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said in a media statement here that because of Covid-19, the FBR online system and trade bodies elections in September, it was impossible for the business community to file income tax returns by the end of this month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Shaukat Tarin Nasir September FBR Media Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

2 minutes ago
 Raducanu rockets up 127 ranking places after shock ..

Raducanu rockets up 127 ranking places after shock US Open win

4 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for ..

EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for Boosting Defense Capabilities

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Duba ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE Pavilion

15 minutes ago
 Emirates launches first airline virtual reality ap ..

Emirates launches first airline virtual reality app in Oculus store

15 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.