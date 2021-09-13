Call for extending tax returns filing date

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Monday urged Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns till Dec 31, 2021.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said in a media statement here that because of Covid-19, the FBR online system and trade bodies elections in September, it was impossible for the business community to file income tax returns by the end of this month.