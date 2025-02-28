Open Menu

Call For Fortifying Trade Ties With Central Asia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s trade relations with Central Asian states are gaining significance amid shifting geopolitical and economic challenges.

Former SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry president Iftikhar Ali Malik highlighted the region’s vast potential for Pakistan, citing its rich resources and strategic location.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan reflect Pakistan’s commitment to expanding trade and investment.

Malik emphasised Pakistan’s role as a key transit hub, with projects like CPEC and the Trans-Afghan Railway enhancing connectivity and trade.

Energy, agriculture, and mineral sectors offer promising opportunities for collaboration. Strengthening ties with Central Asia, he noted, will help Pakistan diversify its economy, boost exports, and reduce reliance on traditional markets. Recent diplomatic efforts aim to enhance bilateral trade, energy cooperation, and joint ventures in key industries, fostering long-term economic growth.

