Call For Fortifying Trade Ties With Central Asia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s trade relations with Central Asian states are gaining significance amid shifting geopolitical and economic challenges.
Former SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry president Iftikhar Ali Malik highlighted the region’s vast potential for Pakistan, citing its rich resources and strategic location.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan reflect Pakistan’s commitment to expanding trade and investment.
Malik emphasised Pakistan’s role as a key transit hub, with projects like CPEC and the Trans-Afghan Railway enhancing connectivity and trade.
Energy, agriculture, and mineral sectors offer promising opportunities for collaboration. Strengthening ties with Central Asia, he noted, will help Pakistan diversify its economy, boost exports, and reduce reliance on traditional markets. Recent diplomatic efforts aim to enhance bilateral trade, energy cooperation, and joint ventures in key industries, fostering long-term economic growth.
Recent Stories
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
More Stories From Business
-
Call for fortifying trade ties with Central Asia1 minute ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.38pc, decelerates to 0.32pc on YoY basis11 minutes ago
-
PFC sends budget proposals to federal govt21 minutes ago
-
Hutchison Ports discuss $1 bln investment plan with Finance Minister31 minutes ago
-
Turkish economy grows 3.2% in 2024, surpassing forecast3 hours ago
-
Türkiye's unemployment at 8.4% in January3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Friday down3 hours ago
-
German retail sales recover, but weaker than expected3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 20258 hours ago