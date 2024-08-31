Call For Immediate Steps To Revitalize Tractor Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday urged the government to take immediate steps to revitalize the tractor industry which is currently facing
challenges.
He made this appeal during a meeting with a delegation led by Muhammad Naeem, Vice President of the Tractors Dealers Association of Pakistan here.
The delegation informed the senior vice president that due to the lack of clarity in the policy regarding General Sales Tax (GST) on tractors, several plants in the tractor industry had been shut down.
The delegation said that as of June 30, 2022, the GST on tractors was five per cent, and the tax on parts was 17 per cent.
Currently, billions of rupees are owed by the FBR, which have yet to be paid. The FBR has stated that the tax is five per cent on agricultural tractors and 18 per cent on non-agricultural tractors.
The delegation further informed that the tax on tractors was eliminated from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024, but a 10 per cent tax on tractors was re-imposed starting July 1, 2024. Now, the tax on parts is 18 per cent, and the tax on tractors is 10 per cent. Due to the lack of a clear policy, uncertainty regarding refunds has arisen.
The Millat Tractors Association of Pakistan has made a strong appeal to the government to promptly provide a clear policy so that the closed plants of the tractor industry can reopen.
