Open Menu

Call For Immediate Steps To Revitalize Tractor Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Call for immediate steps to revitalize tractor industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday urged the government to take immediate steps to revitalize the tractor industry which is currently facing

challenges.

He made this appeal during a meeting with a delegation led by Muhammad Naeem, Vice President of the Tractors Dealers Association of Pakistan here.

The delegation informed the senior vice president that due to the lack of clarity in the policy regarding General Sales Tax (GST) on tractors, several plants in the tractor industry had been shut down.

The delegation said that as of June 30, 2022, the GST on tractors was five per cent, and the tax on parts was 17 per cent.

Currently, billions of rupees are owed by the FBR, which have yet to be paid. The FBR has stated that the tax is five per cent on agricultural tractors and 18 per cent on non-agricultural tractors.

The delegation further informed that the tax on tractors was eliminated from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024, but a 10 per cent tax on tractors was re-imposed starting July 1, 2024. Now, the tax on parts is 18 per cent, and the tax on tractors is 10 per cent. Due to the lack of a clear policy, uncertainty regarding refunds has arisen.

The Millat Tractors Association of Pakistan has made a strong appeal to the government to promptly provide a clear policy so that the closed plants of the tractor industry can reopen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan June July FBR From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Millat Tractors Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

3 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

4 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

4 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

7 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

8 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

11 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business