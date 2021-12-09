UrduPoint.com

Call For Making Conducive Policies For Persons With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Call for making conducive policies for Persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Thursday said that collaborative efforts are required for ensuring the inclusive, accessible, and sustainable future of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He expressed these views while addressing as a Chief Guest at a ceremony organized by Islamabad Founder Lions Club to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, said a press release issued here.

Dr Masood Ghani presided over the ceremony.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan, former President Sheikh Amir Waheed, former Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik, President Islamabad Founder Lions Club Baser Dawood, Secretary General Azhar ul islam, Saima Aslam International Coordinator for National Forum of Women with Disabilities, Nasira Ali, Malik Najeeb, Faizan Shehzad, Shazia Rizwan, Uzma Aslam, Kamran Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

President ICCI said that PWDs are endowed with great talent and if they are provided with better opportunities, they can play an active role in the economic development of the country.

He stressed that the government should formulate more conducive policies to bring PWDs into the mainstream of the national economy.

He said that PWDs needed more incentives and better opportunities to unleash their potential for the country.

He also urged the business community to come forward and play a more effective role for the betterment of PWDs.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Masood Ghani said that PWDs are an important part of our society, therefore, providing them a better quality of life is our national responsibility.

He said that many institutions in the country are working for the betterment of PWDs and there is a need to synchronize their efforts to achieve better results for PWDs.

Baser Daud, President, Islamabad Founder's Loins Club said that by focusing on better education and health of PWDs they can be made useful citizens of the society.

He demanded that the government should focus on better education and health of PWDs for taking benefit of their talent for the country.

Islamabad Founder Lions Club Secretary General Azhar ul Islam, ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan, Former President Sheikh Amir Waheed, Former Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik, Malik Najeeb, Uzma Aslam, Kamran Khan and others also addressed the function and presented useful suggestions for the betterment of PWDs.The wheelchairs were also distributed among the PWDs on this occasion.

