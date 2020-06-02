Call for opening up technical and vocational institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :In a meeting with Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, a representative delegation of All Pakistan Technical and Vocational Education Sector Forum demanded the government open all TEVTA institutes in the province.

During the meeting held here at the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Office on Tuesday, the delegation apprised the minister that the sector provided skilled human resource to industries so that this important sector of economy should be opened. They also assured the minister of fully implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 being issued by the government, citing that vocational educational institutions comprise 15 to 20 students in a single class and SOPs can easily be implemented.

On this occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that national economy has been adversely affected owing to coronavirus pandemic. He vowed that revival of plunging economy and provision of employment to the youth is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

With the promotion of technical education, he opined, the problems like poverty and unemployment can be overcome, therefore, it is need of the hour to prepare skilled human resource according to the market demand and important sectors for revival of the economy have also been opened in a phased manner.

He remarked that TEVT sector holds a significant position with regard to providing employment to the youth and this sector is a major source to provide skilled human resource to the opening industries after lockdown.

Provincial Minister assured the delegation of putting forth the matter of opening this sector in the NCOC meeting and it is quite likely to receive welcoming news. Those who met with the Minister included Abdul Khaliq Chief Executive Mansol Training Institute, Ahmed Shafique CEO Leading International Hotel and others.