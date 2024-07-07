Call for overhaul of export training infrastructure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rahman has stressed the need for a major overhaul of existing institutions and the establishment of new ones to provide specialized training in export-related fields.

He cited that current setup is inadequate to meet the demands of the industry.

He was talking to a delegation of technical and vocational training experts in a meeting, in which a detailed discussion was held regarding the shortage of skilled workers for the hand-woven carpet industry and other issues.

Ejazur Rahman urged the government to bring in international experts with the assistance of foreign partners to revamp the training infrastructure, a move that is expected to have far-reaching results in enhancing the country's export competitiveness and bridging the skills gap in the industry.

He said that factors like lack of linkages between export industries and technical institutions are hindering the growth of exports and keeping in view the demand of the industries and the changes in the world, there is a need to establish more vocational training institutes.

“Along with this, changes in the curriculum of the already established institutions, they have to be upgraded to make them equal to other countries of the world that provide modern training,” he added. For this purpose, he said, local institutions need to seek help from international partners, and to bring modern changes in our institutions, we should hire world experts which will have far reaching results

CTI Chairperson said the role of other organizations including TEVTA will be very important in this matter. He expressed the desire that the International Labor Organization should join hands with the carpet manufacturers of Pakistan and along with this, other export and trade associations should also improve their cooperation with vocational training providers.