Call for Pak-Korea joint ventures in SMEs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Korea-Pakistan Industrial Collaboration Forum-2022 organized by Korean Trade & Investment Agency "KOTRA" in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has urged to enhance joint ventures between Pakistan and Korea in SME sector.

SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza said this in a meeting with the local SMEs here Wednesday. He added that Korean Ambassador Sung Sangpyo has advised Korean development agencies including KOTRA and KOIKA to enhance coordination with SMEDA for this purpose.

Earlier, he gave a detailed presentation on SMEDA's SME development initiatives including PSDP and the new SME policy at Korea-Pakistan Industrial Forum-2022.

He informed the forum that during last 15 years, SMEDA had invested Rs. 6.946 billion under PSDP to establish 35 common facility centers for SME development across the country. He mentioned that new SME policy had paved the way for easy trade and investment in SME sector.

The SME policy has reduced the regulatory burden with simplified taxation system and increased access to finance for SME sector, he said and added that ICT, tourism, horticulture, construction, fisheries, livestock, light engineering, minerals, leather, logistics and textile industries have a vast scope for joint ventures in the SME sector. He invited Korean investors and development agencies to focus on the given areas. He also acknowledged the cooperation of KOTRA and KOICA with SMEDA for boosting up knowledge and technology in SME sector.

The Korea knowledge sharing programme (KSP) 2014-15 have added value to the SME development strategy of Pakistan, whereas the KPS implemented in 2020-21 have supported in GVC of automotive industry in Pakistan, he said.

H.E. Sung Sangpyo, Ambassador of Korea, Mr. Kim Haksung, Korean Consul General, Karachi, Sung Jae Kim, Director General KOTRA Karachi office and a number of the CEOs of private sector companies including Sajjad A.K. Tareen, Usman Sheikh and Dr. Naveed Arshad also addressed the forum.