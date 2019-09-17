Call for promoting ADR to maintain cordial business ties

International Arbitration through court is tiresome and time-taking, which may be replaced with the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system to maintain cordial business relations with the friendly countries like China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :International Arbitration through court is tiresome and time-taking, which may be replaced with the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system to maintain cordial business relations with the friendly countries like China

This was stated by Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri, the eminent Leader of Advocates' community, White Collar Crime Investigator, Reformist of Legal System & Legal education and a Professor of Law while addressing as a key speaker at capacity building seminar of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here at Chamber premises on Tuesday.

Mr. Guo Dong, Regional Chairman All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association, Mr. Lu Whenzao and Mr.Tang Pengcheng, Coordinators of Orange Line Project, Mr. Sun Xu, representative of Tianjin Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd, Mr. Daud Ahmad, Executive Committee Member, Farooq Ali Sherwani, EC Member and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI also spoke on this occasion. Main theme of the seminar was 'Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Perspective of Pakistan China Business Trade and investment'.

Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri said that the problems and disputes which may arise during huge investments between the two countries can be resolved through ADR system on the fast track. As Pakistan and China, are conducting various joint ventures of commendable investments, in which so many variances can occur. "In my point of view, law is difficult and time-taking, so in such cases we should depend on the most easiest and convenient way that is Alternate Dispute Resolution," he added.

Through ADR clause, the two parties can resolve their issues with the help of mediator, facilitator, he said and observed that the ADR clause is one of the most popular modes in foreign countries to resolve business disputes.

While commenting on the current changes in ADR, Kalanauri said that on 7th August 2019, UN Conference on Mediation was conducted at Singapore in which representatives of different countries participated and agreed for Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR). "So, we should implement ADR to solve our disputes and I am very thankful to PCJCCI as they have taken initiative to establish, Pakistan China ADR Centre for the businessmen of Pakistan and China," he said.

Mr. Guo Dong, Regional Chairman of All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association said that, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry had been working on different grounds which had created opportunities for the young entrepreneurs. He applauded PCJCCI's vibrant role in promoting bilateral trade and business between both the nations. He welcomed PCJCCI decision to set up ADR Center.

Daud Ahmed, Member of Executive Committee PCJCCI, said that, PCJCCI aims at capacity building of local entrepreneurs as per need of the ever-changing market trends, he said and appreciated that Prof Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri had elaborated a tricky subject in a simple way by sharing his life-long experiences.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that PCJCCI is endeavoring to build a better and prosperous future of Pakistan and for this we are planning to settle Pakistan China ADR Centre, for the convenience of Pakistani and Chinese businessmen as, Time is money so we should save it for the reforms and positive changes.

He added, "We are trying to encourage and train the young entrepreneurs of Pakistan with international and local laws of business."