Call For Promoting Leather Working Group Standards In Tanneries

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:16 PM

Call for promoting Leather Working Group standards in tanneries

Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), Southern Zone, held a day-long workshop in collaboration with UNIDO & WWF-Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), Southern Zone, held a day-long workshop in collaboration with UNIDO & WWF-Pakistan.

The workshop was part of PTA's drive to make tanneries and leather goods manufactures compliant to environment concerns and compete international market by adopting Leather Working Group (LWG) standards, said a statement on Monday.

The event was held at the conference room of PTA (Southern Zone) Korangi.

President PTA (SZ) ES, Gulzar Firoz and expert Christopher Jacklin highlighted the importance of protocol and standards for Korangi leather community. Firoz stressed the need for early promotion of LWG in tanneries and leather goods manufacturing factories in Korangi Karachi.

Pakistan's leather industry whose exports have been stagnant for a long period due to strict standards and compliance issues is delighted to have such awareness sessions by which tanneries are trained to get knowledge on standards and protocols.

This step by the UNIDO will help a lot in reviving the leather industry and compensate for the lost production capacities for export, said Gulzar Firoz.

However, he requested the leather business owners to adopt best available techniques in cleaner productions on an urgent basis so that the industry gets enough export utilising domestic resources.

Christopher Jacklin also urged the Korangi-based tanners and leather goods manufacturers and exporters to ensure the early implementation of LWG Protocols & Standards in the tanneries and leather factories to meet the global trade challenges.

