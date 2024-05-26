Call For Promoting New Hi-tech Hybrid Seeds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Former caretaker Federal minister for National food Security Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik
said on Sunday that promotion of new and hi-tech hybrid seed varieties of various crops
under public-private partnership could revolutionize the agriculture sector of Pakistan.
He added that industry-academia synergy was also need of the hour to achieve this goal,
citing that Guard Agricultural Research and Services (GARS) was a best platform in the
private sector for industry-academia linkages to promote high quality hi-tech hybrid seeds
of rice and other crops.
He expressed these views in a meeting with Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA)
Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik here.
Dr Kasur, who is also a former dean of postgraduate studies at Forman Christian College University,
appreciated their research efforts and emphasized for industry-academia linkage arrangements
with the GARS such as collaboration in research and development of new seed varieties;
internship programmes and employment opportunities for young talented graduates of school
of life sciences, FCC.
He added that the GARS was also good platform for exploring disease
resistant high yield new seed varieties.
Later, Dr Kasur along with other leading researchers also visited the rice production facilities
and rice quality laboratory and lauded state of the art technology employed for ultra modern research.
On this occasion, PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik briefed the delegation about the history
of Guard Group that had started its journey in 1948 from production of filters of motor vehicles,
and later expanded to distribution of Japanese rice, rice transplanters and harvesters, and also
established rice mills, seeds production, Guard World Tractor, and chilli project under CPEC phase-II.
He claimed that first time in Pakistan, the GARS with Chinese collaborators had evolved new hybrid
rice seeds varieties which had not only enhanced per acre yield but also doubled the profitability
of growers and farmers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 20244 hours ago
-
Industry Ministry rebuts withdrawal of gas subsidy for fertilizer companies15 hours ago
-
Book on IT 'Branding Through Digital Marketing' launched17 hours ago
-
SECP conducts awareness session on wealth management17 hours ago
-
Speakers highlights Pakistan-Africa economic, trade ties19 hours ago
-
PIDE launches economy festival 2024 with a spectacular opening day19 hours ago
-
PSX introduces Text-to-Speech feature on its website20 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes PIA flights between Faisalabad and Karachi21 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 35.92% to $204.546 mln in 10 months22 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 200 per tola to Rs 240,00022 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 20241 day ago