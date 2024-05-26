Call for promoting new hi-tech hybrid seeds

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Former caretaker Federal minister for National food Security Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik

said on Sunday that promotion of new and hi-tech hybrid seed varieties of various crops

under public-private partnership could revolutionize the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

He added that industry-academia synergy was also need of the hour to achieve this goal,

citing that Guard Agricultural Research and Services (GARS) was a best platform in the

private sector for industry-academia linkages to promote high quality hi-tech hybrid seeds

of rice and other crops.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA)

Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik here.

Dr Kasur, who is also a former dean of postgraduate studies at Forman Christian College University,

appreciated their research efforts and emphasized for industry-academia linkage arrangements

with the GARS such as collaboration in research and development of new seed varieties;

internship programmes and employment opportunities for young talented graduates of school

of life sciences, FCC.

He added that the GARS was also good platform for exploring disease

resistant high yield new seed varieties.

Later, Dr Kasur along with other leading researchers also visited the rice production facilities

and rice quality laboratory and lauded state of the art technology employed for ultra modern research.

On this occasion, PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik briefed the delegation about the history

of Guard Group that had started its journey in 1948 from production of filters of motor vehicles,

and later expanded to distribution of Japanese rice, rice transplanters and harvesters, and also

established rice mills, seeds production, Guard World Tractor, and chilli project under CPEC phase-II.

He claimed that first time in Pakistan, the GARS with Chinese collaborators had evolved new hybrid

rice seeds varieties which had not only enhanced per acre yield but also doubled the profitability

of growers and farmers.