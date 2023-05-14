UrduPoint.com

Call For Reviving Carpet Training Centers Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Call for reviving carpet training centers across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman Sunday urged the Punjab government to provide support in the revival of the hand-woven carpet industry besides reviving carpet training and production centers across the province.

Talking to the media after chairing a review meeting here, he said that these centers would provide adequate training to skilled workers associated with this industry and also facilitate the manufacturers.

"The carpet sector had once been among main export sectors of Pakistan but during the last decade, Pakistan's carpet exports had seen a drastic decline of more than 60 per cent," he mentioned.

Ejazur Rehman said, it was a matter of great concern that exports of hand-woven carpets had reduced from US $ 500 million to mere US $ 75 million only.

"Pakistan's representation in international exhibitions is negligible due to which our products are not properly promoted and export orders are not received," he argued and cited that on the contrary, exporters from other countries, including traditional competitors, were given government-level support to participate in international exhibitions, which they take full advantage of it.

The CTI chairman suggested that if a permanent carpet street was established, the demand for Pakistani carpets in the international market could increase.

Ejazur Rehman said that 80 per cent of the carpet industry was located in Punjab, in the 70s and 80s, more than 80 carpet training and production centers were working in each tehsil headquarters of Punjab under the control of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and there was a demand that the provincial government should restore this model.

He suggested that in order to overcome the shortage of production of carpets, carpet washing, finishing, designing, training institutes, weaving and common facilities centers should be established especially in Lahore and Bahawalpur to provide all facilities under one roof. This move would definitely help in reviving the industry by attracting 0.5 million unemployed people and above all re-increasing the volume of carpet exports, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shortage Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Sunday Market Media All From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

13 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

13 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.