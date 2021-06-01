Call for revoking PIDC Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The levy of 0.9 per cent Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) has slashed Rs 398.78 billion Punjab revenue within three years as the importers are clearing their consignments from Karachi dry ports instead of Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad dry ports to avoid additional financial burden.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and Chairman of United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views, while talking to a 10-member importers delegation jointly led by former FPCCI Vice Presidents Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain here on Tuesday.

He urged the provincial government to immediately repeal PIDC Act to accelerate the economic activities in the province and restore the confidence of business community. He mentioned that this Act was enforced by last PML-N government in 2015 without taking stakeholders into confidence and realizing its negative impact on economy which ultimately dampened business activities in the province forcing importers to take clearance from Karachi dry ports against PIDC as such type of anti business cess was not imposed in Sindh.

Iftikhar Ali Malik appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to look into matter, citing that the PIDC was adversely impacting the business volumes at Dry Ports in Punjab, resulted in considerable diversion of tax revenues away from the province and hampered the businesses of clearing agents, transportation companies and other allied services that provide sizeable employment.

"Abolition of this Cess will stimulate our economic revival and restore the image of Punjab as a major commercial hub," he remarked.

On this occasion, Mian Aziz Rehman Chan said that revenue started taking a steep dip from Rs. 483.788 billion in 2017-18 to Rs.408.051 billion in 2018-19, which now has crossed Rs.295.219 mark of fiscal 2019-20.

He lamented that following shift of trading hustle and bustle to Karachi over burdening its ports resulted in inordinate delay in clearance.

Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain said importers in Punjab prefer to get their consignments cleared from Karachi and deliver those directly to their respective warehouses in Punjab to avoid additional financial burden to compete with global markets.

He said unfortunately during period under review thousands of labourers were also rendered jobs less besides registering alarming decrease in revenue of three dry ports.

He said first time in history, entire business community and all chambers of commerce and Industry across the province are on same page for revoking of this anti-business act with immediate effect or at least suspend it till its final setting aside to provide solace to importers in the wake of covid pandemic.