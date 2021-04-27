Call for setting up COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of India, who are facing severe attack of coronavirus currently.

The forum said the virus attack in India was providing the SAARC [South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation] nations with a strong reason to jointly combat coronavirus and set up a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to deal with the pandemic effectively.

Talking to a delegation, led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain here, SAARC Chambers President Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "We, in the wake of massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India, express solidarity and extend sympathies to the affected families facing the deadly virus.

" He said that the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic had hit the region hard and stressed the urgent need for fighting the global challenge together.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking exigent measures against coronavirus in Pakistan, he said that it was good thing that Pakistan was exploiting all available resources to deal with the deadly virus. He also urged all segments of society, especially business community, to play their role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus by strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Malik said Pakistan would continue to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.