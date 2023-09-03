Open Menu

Call For Special Electricity Rates For Five Important Export-oriented Sectors

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Call for special electricity rates for five important export-oriented sectors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has demanded the government to set special electricity rates for five important export-oriented sectors of the country to promote exports.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that 80 to 100 percent increase in electricity bills in the form of taxes and levies was a big challenge for domestic exports, which could not be ignored in any case.

The SCCI President said that there was no doubt that the government had to take strict measures in view of the country's economic situation, but the export industry, which keeps the wheel of country's economy moving was already suffering from expensive utility bills, increase in the prices of petroleum products and due to the devaluation of rupee, it was already suffering from serious economic problems.

Malik said that due to increase in the manufacturing cost of export products dueto the recent increase in electricity prices, "our products are losing competitivenessin global markets".

