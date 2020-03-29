Call for steps to revive corona-hit economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson and former Lahore Chamber president Pervez Hanif said here Sunday the government should take all stakeholders on board and formulate economic policies for revival of the corona-hit economy.

Talking to the media, he said that collective and collaborative efforts would pull the country out of prevailing economic slowdown. He suggested the government to consider the recommendations it received from various sectors for country's economic well-being.