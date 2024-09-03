Call for strategy to seek philanthropists’ support for Rescue 1122

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A comprehensive strategy may be evolved to seek philanthropists’ support for Rescue 1122 and exploit its marketing potential so that it could continue emergency services and maintain its quality without any interruption on a permanent and sustained basis.

It was suggested by Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), who was sharing proposals with District Officer (DO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Tariq Javed during his visit to the FCCI along with his team.

He specifically discussed issues related to the business community and said that in the current economic situation, it has become imperative for government-funded institutions offering services and facilities to the masses to generate funds from their own resources.

He pointed out "trust deficit" as the major hurdle which has created a wide gap between institutions and the private sector. “The business community is reluctant to avail facilities offered by these institutions because of this reason”, he said and added that he could facilitate Rescue 1122 in organizing a session in the FCCI to create awareness among the business community about the facilities and services offered by Rescue 1122.

He said that the business community could adopt ambulances in addition to providing life-saving drugs and equipment to Rescue 1122. He stressed the need to ensure all emergency services in industries and highrise buildings but added that they must be assured that data collected by Rescue 1122 would not be leaked to any other department or used for any other purpose.

Dr Khurram Tariq announced that he would conduct a survey of his own factory to restore the confidence of the other industrialists. DO Rescue 1122 Engineer Tariq Javed said that the total strength of this organization in Faisalabad is 850 with 150 motorcycles and 38 ambulances.

He said that it has 5 Rescue Centers in different areas with a response time of 4.30 minutes. In the first phase fully loaded motorcycles reach at the place of incident and provide first aid. “If there is a need to shift any patient to hospital, then the ambulance is dispatched”, he said and added that earlier there were 350 emergencies per day which has now jumped to 600.

He said that road traffic accidents and fire cases in the industrial sector are increasing and "we must launch an awareness campaign to discourage this rising trend."

The DO said that Rescue 1122 has been mandated to seal industries failing to ensure safety and security measures in their premises. “However, we intend to resolve this issue amicably without invoking harsh measures”, he added.

Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, appreciated the skill and expertise of Rescue 1122 to successfully bring down a disgruntled youth who had scaled the clock tower a few months ago.