Call for uninterrupted gas supply to industry in winter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Businessmen Panel (BMP) Wednesday demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas at low tariff to the industry, besides upgrading the gas and electricity distribution/transmission system to avoid losses.

Talking to media men here, the BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar called for uninterrupted and low cost gas supply to the industrial sector and upgradation of transmission and distribution system of both input energies of the industry to ensure continuous and smooth supply of electricity and gas.

He urged the government not to tolerate any laxity in upgradation of gas and power transmission and distribution system, as any negligence could cause unbearable loss to the trade and industry.

He mentioned that the UfFG (Unaccounted for Gas) had reached up to 11.9 and 16 percent of for SNGPL and SSGC in financial year 2020-21 against the permissible limit of seven percent.

He said that gas and electricity are basic inputs which keep the industrial wheel on the move, asserting that growth of local industry is the barometer of economy.

The BMP Chairman observed that Pakistan should also form and implement business and industry friendly policies. He was of the view that cut in POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant) would certainly bring down the cost of doing business and our products would get their due share in the global market.

Mian Anjum Nisar, who is also the former president of the FPCCI, also stressed the need for addressing the key issues of trade and industry and facilitating the economic growth that would definitely help enhance tax revenue of the government.

He mentioned that since COVID-19 had hit the business and industrial sector hard, the GST should be reduced to ease out the business and industrialists community. It would not only help reduce the cost of doing business but also attract new investment, promote industrialization and create new jobs.