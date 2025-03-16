Call To Establish National Crypto Council
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said the establishment of a National Crypto Council (NCC) is need of the hour for Pakistan to capitalize the opportunities offered by digital currencies.
He was of the view that by creating a robust regulatory framework, promoting awareness and fostering innovation, Pakistan can position itself as a forward-thinking player in the global digital economy.
Talking to reporters here, he added, 'It’s right time to act now, as the world moves swiftly toward a de-centralized financial future." He stressed the need to align the country with global trends in digital currencies and blockchain technology. As the world rapidly embraces crypto currencies and de-centralized financial systems, Pakistan risks falling behind in this transformative economic shift. The NCC should work as a dedicated regulatory body to provide the framework needed to harness the potential of digital currencies while mitigating associated risks.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the Primary role of the NCC should be to create a comprehensive regulatory environment for crypto currencies. This includes defining legal statuses, taxation policies, and anti-money laundering (AML) measures to ensure transparency and security.
By establishing clear guidelines, National Crypto Council should foster trust among investors, businesses, and consumers, encouraging innovation and adoption in the digital finance sector.
Moreover, it must play a pivotal role in educating the public and stakeholders about the benefits and risks of crypto currencies. With proper awareness campaigns,
Pakistan can combat misinformation and promote responsible usage of digital assets. This would also help in addressing concerns related to fraud, scams, and volatility often associated with crypto currencies, he asserted. Another critical function of the NCC should be to collaborate with international regulatory bodies and organizations to stay updated on global best practices. This would enable Pakistan to integrate seamlessly into the global digital economy, attract foreign investment and foster economic growth.
The CEO said the regulatory body should also facilitate the development of blockchain-based solutions for sectors of agriculture, healthcare, and supply chain management, driving efficiency and transparency.
Recent Stories
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
More Stories From Business
-
Call to establish National Crypto Council2 minutes ago
-
Incentivizing real economic activity critical: Shahid Imran2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's food sector delegation receives overwhelming response in Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
CCP approves strategic joint venture between NLC, DP world logistics1 hour ago
-
Pakistan stood by Turkmenistan's neutral, fair stance for three decades: Minister1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 20257 hours ago
-
POL prices kept unchanged16 hours ago
-
PBF calls for long-term export strategy to boost national exports21 hours ago
-
Sick industrial units' revival top priority: SAPM22 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.300 to Rs 313,700 per tola23 hours ago
-
ICCI President says SMES to battle major challenges1 day ago