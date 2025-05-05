Call To Improve Economic Ties Between Pakistan And UK
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Mr. Ben Warrington, Head of the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, said on Monday that economic relations between Pakistan and the the UK have improved and in the new era of technology both countries must further strengthen the relationship.
Addressed members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he highlighted outstanding opportunities in the fields of technology and economy. He said that there is a vast range of new possibilities in the technology sector, which can open new doors for investment and development at the global level.
Mr. Warrington said, "Technology is not just limited to software or hardware; its impact is growing across every sector of life. We have development opportunities that can benefit not only businesspeople but also technology experts."
He mentioned that the government and business entities agree that technology will play a vital role in ensuring economic stability and better distribution of resources in the region.
"Various businesses and partners have expressed their commitment to invest in new technology projects to strengthen their operations," he added.
Mr. Warrington also emphasized the significant development in the financial services sector, noting that British banks and financial institutions, after evaluating Pakistan's economy, have indicated the likelihood of exploring more business opportunities in the region.
Mr. Warrington stated that in order to fully capitalize on the opportunities available in the UK, it is essential to adopt a new perspective and consider modern methods of development, so that the UK can become a key global economic hub.
Earlier, MCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Mohsin said that South Punjab offered great potential for exports, adding, "We should explore joint ventures for meaningful purposes."
Former presidents Khawaja M. Hussain, Khawaja M. Usman, ex-VP Asim Saeed, Jehanzaib Dharala and others also spoke.
