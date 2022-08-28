Call to reverse decision of Daska tehsil inclusion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar on Sunday expressed concern over the decision of inclusion of Daska tehsil in Wazirabad district.

In a press statement, he said that SCCI, all trade bodies including Daska Engineering Association had expressed their concern over the decision.

The SCCI President demanded the Punjab government not to include Daskatehsil in Wazirabad district, as it was the industrial hub of Sialkot district.