Call to solve issues of SME sector

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The SME sector is the growth engine of the national economy and problems of this sector it must be resolved on top priority basis, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He along with Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Mian Muhammad Tayyab and Hajji Muhammad Abid visited the Small Industrial Estate (SIE) on the special request of Mr. Sanaullah Niazi, Convener FCCI Standing Committee on SIE Nalka Kohala.

Dr Sajjad appreciated the efforts of Mr. Sanaullah Niazi to resolve the long pending issues which were hampering the smooth functioning of the SIE. He said that the FCCI would take measures to resolve the issues. In this connection, a comprehensive feedback system has been introduced to remain in touch with departments concerned till the final disposal of the issues, he added.

He maintained that the FCCI would bring sector wise problems to the notice of departments concerned while their high-ups would also be invited to directly interact with the stakeholders.

"It is a tragedy that people are not getting basic amenities despite paying many taxes," he added.

He requested Hajji Muhammad Abid to arrange a meeting of Sanaullah Niazi with the Chief Traffic Officer for the resolution of traffic problems. “Similarly, a meeting with WASA officials will be arranged”, he said and added that their issues related to SIE would be brought to the notice of the Secretary Small Industrial Estates Punjab while a meeting with the Regional Director SIE was also expected on February 26.

Earlier, Sanaullah Niazi welcomed the FCCI delegation and said that the provincial secretary small industries may be requested to personally look into the affairs of the SIE Faisalabad.

A representative of the SIE said that a meeting with the regional director was expected very soon and industrialists must present their written submissions for their practical resolution.